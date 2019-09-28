Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Saturday afternoon there were 112 people in the Klamath County Jail.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Ronnie Wayne Cline, parole violation, held without bail.

Matthew David Singletary, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

James David Knoester, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Douglas Kenneth Dugger, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Eduardo Ramirez Farias; Lanham, Maryland; importing or exporting marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful delivery of marijuana; held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Pablo Ramirez Farias; Landfall Village, Minnesota; importing or exporting marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful delivery of marijuana; held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Austin Jack Gandolfo; Klamath Falls; two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of concealed carry of a weapon/brass knuckles, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $17,000 bail.

DUII

Amanda Marie Despain, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Ronald Lee Cates, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Darrel Jose Yazzie, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Darian Herrera, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Douglas Elton Trupski; San Jose, Calif.; booked and released.

Assaults

South Sixth Street, 3800 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.

Ogden Street, 1900 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.

Vandenberg Ave., 3300 block, assault reported Thursday evening.

Washburn Way, 700 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.

Gatewood Drive, 5500 block, assault reported Saturday morning.

Crest Street, 1800 block, assault reported Saturday morning.

66, 5400 block, assault reported Saturday morning.

