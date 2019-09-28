Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon there were 112 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ronnie Wayne Cline, parole violation, held without bail.
Matthew David Singletary, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
James David Knoester, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Douglas Kenneth Dugger, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Eduardo Ramirez Farias; Lanham, Maryland; importing or exporting marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful delivery of marijuana; held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Pablo Ramirez Farias; Landfall Village, Minnesota; importing or exporting marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful delivery of marijuana; held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Austin Jack Gandolfo; Klamath Falls; two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of concealed carry of a weapon/brass knuckles, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $17,000 bail.
DUII
Amanda Marie Despain, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Ronald Lee Cates, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Darrel Jose Yazzie, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Darian Herrera, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Douglas Elton Trupski; San Jose, Calif.; booked and released.
Assaults
South Sixth Street, 3800 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Ogden Street, 1900 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Vandenberg Ave., 3300 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 700 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Gatewood Drive, 5500 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Crest Street, 1800 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
66, 5400 block, assault reported Saturday morning.