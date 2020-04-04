Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 69 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Raymond Darven Peden; 40; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, parole violation; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Washburn Way, 3600 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Miller Island Road, 500 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Lyptus Lane, 5100 block, assault reported Friday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Main Street, 600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Iowa Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
N Alameda Ave., 1100 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Miracle Drive, 11200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
River Bend Road, 32700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Arthur Street, 2000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Homedale Road, 2300 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Nevada Ave., 040 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
97 N, 109400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 2300 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway, 700 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Main Street/E Main Street, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Crashes
Main Street/Martin Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 278, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Southside Expressway/97 N, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
66/Keno Terrace Drive, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.