Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday morning, there were 107 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Justin Allen Barthell; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, third-degree assault; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Geoffrey Craig Seymour, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Christopher Joseph Carl Dahm, Ashland, probation violation, booked and released.
Joseph Manuel Barkley; Klamath Falls; three counts of menacing, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of felon in possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm or ammo by someone prohibited; held in lieu of $155,000 bail.
DUII
Justin Allan Dunaway, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
William David Joyner, Salem, booked and released.
Manuel Ulloa; Klamath Falls; two counts of attempt to elude police in a vehicle, two counts of criminal driving while suspended/revoked, driving under the influence of intoxicants; held in lieu of $27,500 bail.
Assaults
Bristol Ave., 3800 block.
Hilyard Ave., 3300 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Highway 66, 12400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Patricia Lane, 15800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Portland Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Highway 140 East, 61400 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
South Chiloquin Road, 35800 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Lakeview Avenue, 1900 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Agency Lake, theft reported Friday morning.
Holabird Avenue, 2000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Highway 97 North, 36500 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Sprague River Road, 24100 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Pine Ridge Road, 40000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Walnut Avenue, 600 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
South Chiloquin Road, 35100 block reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
High Street, 700 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 4700 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Division Street, 1300 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Hope Street, 2900 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Mortimer Street, 100 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Accidents{/span}
140 E/Kingfisher Drive, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Thursday evening.
Highway 97 MP 205, non-injury accident reported Thursday night.
Highway 58, MP 73, non-injury accident reported Friday morning.
Moore Park Marina 2, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Friday morning.
Wantland Ave./Mitchell Street, hit and run reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
140 W/Greensprings Road, non-injury accident reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5600 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4600 block, non-injury accident reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 210, non-injury accident reported Friday evening.
S 6th Street/Altamont Drive, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Friday evening.
Highway 66, MP 57, non-injury accident reported Friday evening.
Southside Bypass/Homedale Road, non-injury accident reported Friday evening.
Sprague River Road, MP 24, non-injury accident reported Friday evening.
Crater Lake Parkway/Campus Drive, non-injury accident reported Friday evening.
Highway 138, MP 95, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Friday night.
97 N/W Main Street, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning.
Crest Street, 3200 block, hit and run reported Saturday morning.
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 2, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Highway 138, MP 88, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Saturday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4600 block, hit and run reported Saturday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday{/span}
3:56 p.m., medical, Polk Street, 27100 block.
4:23 p.m., medical, Paramont Street, 3200 block.
5:44 p.m., medical, Highway 97, MP 231.
6:14 p.m., medical, Bitterbrush Lane, 137100 block.
6:18 p.m., medical, Veterans Park.
6:26 p.m., medical, Springwood Drive, 2300 block.
10:41 p.m., medical, Homedale Road, 4100 block.
10:45 p.m., medical, Gary Street, 2000 block.
Friday{/span}
12:47 a.m., medical, Onyx Ave., 4400 block.
7:39 a.m., medical, Climax Ave., 6200 block.
7:40 a.m., medical, 97/State Line Road.
7:48 a.m., medical, Hill Road, 14800 block.
7:57 a.m., medical, Applegate Ave., 2400 block.
8:53 a.m., medical, Bryant Ave., 6400 block.
9:55 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 6400 block.
9:56 a.m., medical, Barry Ave., 3200 block.
10:28 a.m., medical, Patterson Street, 1300 block.
10:58 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 2900 block.
11:01 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block.
11;05 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 2900 block.
11:12 a.m., medical, Kurtz Road, 149900 block.
2:08 p.m., medical, Hill Road, 14800 block.
2:49 p.m., medical, Bristol Ave., 4000 block.
4:30 p.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 3800 block.
6:40 p.m., medical, S Second Ave., 400 block.
7:27 p.m., smoke report, N 1st Street, 600 block.
8:11 p.m., medical, Roseway Drive, 700 block.
9:03 p.m., medical, Wantland Ave., 2100 block.
9:12 p.m., medical, Bartlett Ave., 4300 block.
9:26 p.m., medical, Butte street, 3100 block.
9:31 p.m., structure fire, S Broad Street/Klamath Ave.
9:42 p.m., medical, Barry Drive, 4400 block.
9:53 p.m., medical, Bartlett Ave., 4300 block.
Saturday{/span}
1:00 a.m., medical, Briana Drive, 5100 block.
1:08 a.m., medical, E Main Street, 1500 block.
8:26 a.m., medical, Turner Court, 7100 block.
8:42 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
10:31 a.m., medical, Rio Vista Way, 3600 block.
10:46 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
12:23 p.m., smoke report, 140 W/Greensprings Drive.
1:14 p.m., medical, N 6th Street, 1000 block.
1:44 p.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 2600 block.
2:08 p.m., medical, Independence Ave., 5400 block.
3:00 p.m., medical, Hill Road, 14800 block.