Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday morning, there were 83 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jonathan Michael Fraioli, 33, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jaimi Marie Henderson-Barnett; 32; Klamath Falls; parole violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Dylan Joseph Dasher, 20, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mischief, booked and released.
Christopher Glenn Schei; 55; Lake Zurich, Illinois; unlawful possession of more than four ounces of marijuana; booked and released.
Leah Vivien Henthorne, 55, Chiloquin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, booked and released.
Shawn Matthew Stenson; 45; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Jack Dee Whisenhunt; 34; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon; booked and released.
Dominic Victor Tresca, 42, Klamath Falls, unlawful use of a weapon, booked and released.
Raymond Thomas Gaston, 42, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Milton Wagon; 38; no location listed; first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Erice Lee Taylor; 46; Medford; unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, recklessly endangering, menacing; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Tina Marie Fonseca, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Tony Lano Delarosa, 43, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assault
Depot Road, 1500 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Cleveland Ave., 4300 block, assault reported Thursday night.
S 6th Street, 3500 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Roseway Drive, 700 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
N 4th Street, 200 block, assault reported Friday night.
Biehn Street, 2100 block, assault reported Friday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
E Main Street, 100 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Vandenberg Road, 3200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, MP 5, theft reported Thursday evening.
Cleveland Ave., 4300 block, burglary reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street, 4000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Lincoln Street, 600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Shasta Way, 2500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
97 N/Holiday Lane, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
140 E, 42600 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Hamaker Lane, 17600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Pointer Drive, 3700 block, burglary reported Friday night.
N Eldorado Blvd., 2200 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Worden Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Winter Ave., 4600 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday night.
Laurel Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Clover Creek Road, MP 2, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
N 6th Street/Pine Street, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Darrow Ave., hit and run reported Friday evening.
S 11th Street/Klamath Ave., non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Running Y Road, 5500 block, hit and run reported Saturday morning.