Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 115 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dale Gene Plamer, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Ronald Phillip Charle Jackson; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Kenneth Malcolm Staples, Chiloquin, first-degree theft, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Highway 97 North, 134700 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Worden Ave., 1700 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 3400 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Clover Creek Road, 15100 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Biehn Street, 2000 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Boyd Court, 7200 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Shasta Way, 5600 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Redondo Way, 39000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
High Street, 500 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 2500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Western Street, 3100 block, burglary reported Friday night.
Winter Ave., 4400 block, theft reported Saturday morning.