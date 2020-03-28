Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 71 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jason Sotero Gascon; 39; Klamath Falls; two counts of attempt to commit a crime, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Rachel Dawn Mesenberg, 39, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Daniel Patrick Donohue, 68, Keno, 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Leslie Galan Browning, 45, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Pine Street/N 7th Street, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Madison Street, 3300 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Altamont Drive, 5400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Memorie Lane, 4400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Riverside Drive, 100 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
White Ave., 2100 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Lakeport Blvd./97 N, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Vine Ave., 1900 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Sturdivant Ave., 3800 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crescent Ave., 1500 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Willet Way, 6600 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Portland Street, 1900 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Avalon Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Mt Whitney Street/N 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5700 block, hit and run reported Friday evening.