Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday morning, there were 92 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Javel Lynn Arnett; 38; Klamath Falls; second-degree burglary, second-degree theft; booked and released.
Tucker Lee Wilson; 43; Klamath Falls; second-degree burglary, second-degree theft; booked and released.
Robert Sean McCarthy, 59, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Andrew Ross Harner, 59, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Ramon Casas-Parra; 40; Sunnyside, Wash.; launder monetary instrument, possess firearm; held in lieu of $25,0000 bail.
DUII
Dustin Levi Olson, 29, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Lydia Pearl Redbird-Jackson, 20, Chiloquin, booked and released.
Summer Rae James; 24; Klamath Falls; DUII, two counts of recklessly endangering; booked and released.
John William Lawler; 29; Bend; DUII, recklessly endangering; booked and released.
Leonard Raymond Taylor; 48 Klamath Falls; DUII, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Pheasant Lane, 24100 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Debbie Drive/Sue Drive, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Easy Street, 29400 block, burglary reported Thursday evening.
N Broad Street, 100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Metro Street, 6300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Weyerhaeuser Road, 5000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Wilson Road, 24200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Shamrock Lane, 13600 block, burglary reported Friday night.
Biehn Street, 2100 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Bristol Ave./Altamont Drive, theft reported Saturday morning.
Bisbee Street, 4800 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Avalon Street, 1800 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Summers Lane/OC&E Trail, crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Eberlein Ave./S Alameda Ave., non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Main Street, 1000 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Southside Bypass/E Off Ramp/Washburn Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 271, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Nevada Ave./Thrall Street, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Highway 140 W, MP 58, non-injury crash reported Friday night.
Highway 66, MP 40, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.