Klamath County Jail
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 112 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in Klamath County Jail
Ryan Michael Davis, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Byron Antoine Thomas, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jeremiah Israel Benjamins; Florence, Ore.; probation violation; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Michael Kevin Mitchell, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
John David Parker; Bonanza; fugitive from another state, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $5,00 bail.
Rachelle Ruth Anderson, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Nathaniel Cairo, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Tony James Jones; Klamath Falls; two counts of probation violation, seven counts of failure to appear; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Robert Glenn Townend; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, three counts of first-degree disorderly conduct, public indecency; held in lieu of $130,000 bail.
DUII
Joshua Daniel Hutchinson, Klamath Falls, booked and released.