Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 94 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Humberto Jacob McKissack; 29; Spokane Valley; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, carry concealed/poss of firearm; booked and released.
Jessica Ortiz; 29; Spokane Valley; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Desiree Dawn Marie Layne, 30, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Jessica Anne Wick, 37, Bonanza, second-degree custodial interference, booked and released.
Shane Delmar Whynot, 29, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Robert Lee Faulkner, 35, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Melissa Lynn Chatten; 31; Chiloquin; three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, contempt of court; held in lieu of $19,000 bail.
DUII
Nicole Maureen Kline, 34, Grants Pass, booked and released.
Assaults
S 6th Street, 5100 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Linda Drive, 1300 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 66, 6400 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Vine Ave., 2300 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
N 8th Street, 200, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday night.
White Ave., 2500 block, vandalism reported Thursday night.
N 8th Street, 600 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Alpin Street, 23100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Silver Squirrel Lane, 31100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washington Street, 600 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Bisbee Street, 3900 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Campus Drive, 2500 block, theft Saturday morning.
E Arnold Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 140 W, MP 38, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Modoc Point Road, MP 6, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Crosby Ave./Washburn Way, crash reported Friday morning.
Shasta Way/Avalon Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
S 11th Street/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
97 N, 44200 block, crash reported Friday evening.
Homedale Road/Bartlett Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday evening.
Highway 66, MP 45, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Sprague River Road, MP 23, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday evening.
Highway 62, MP 76, non-injury crash Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Dakota Court, 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.