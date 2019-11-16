Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 140 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Summer Brook Skyles, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Michael Joseph Arnold, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Casey Dustin Brady, Bend, parole violation, held without bail.
Raymond Darven Peden, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Sonny Royal Dey; no location listed; first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of criminal conspiracy; held in lieu of $225,000 bail.
Katherine Elizabeth Peters, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Theodore Daniel Rumsey, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Catarina Marie Gile, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Arren Michael Broderick; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, parole violation; held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
DUII
Paul Smith; Klamath Falls; DUII, two counts of violations of release agreement, two counts of first-degree disorderly conduct; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Assaults
Ogden Street, 1900 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Brooke Drive, 3900 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Avalon Street, 1300 block, assault reported Friday morning.
E Main Street/Eberlein Ave., assault reported Friday morning.
Highway 31, MP 6, assault reported Friday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Klamath Ave., 700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 4200 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
South Sixth Street, 2000 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Highway 97 S, 10500 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Oak Ave., 1600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
South Sixth Street, 4600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Greenspring Drive, 1600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Owens Street, 1200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 2000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 58, 18000, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday night.
Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Cardinal Drive, 13000 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
South Sixth Street, 3200 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Alva Avenue, 5800 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Falcon Drive, 5000 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Accidents
Oak Ave./S Broad Street, non-injury accident reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3400 block, non-injury accident reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4000 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 3200 block, non-injury accident reported Friday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 3800 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Old Fort Road/Ginger Lane, non-injury accident reported Friday evening.
39/Roberta Drive, non-injury accident reported Friday night.
Highway 140 W, MP 61, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
4:32 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 2000 block.
4:46 p.m., medical, N Laguna Street, 200 block.
4:53 p.m., medical, 97 N, 37700 block.
6:31 p.m., medical, Birchwood Road, 144400 block.
10:54 p.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 2600 block.
Friday
1:05 a.m., vehicle fire, Clevland Ave./Granite Street.
1:25 a.m., medical, Avalon Street, 1300 block.
2:49 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
4:15 a.m., medical, Eberlein Ave., 2100 block.
6:22 a.m., medical, Lawrence Street, 1900 block.
7:58 a.m., medical, Pine Street, 1100 block.
8:34 a.m., medical, Pear Street, 2600 block.
9:00 a.m., medical, Lewis Street, 100 block.
9:58 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 2000 block.
10:35 a.m., medical, Eastwood Drive, 5500 block.
10:51 a.m., medical, Ravenwood Drive, 14200 block.
10:55 a.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 2600 block.
11:02 a.m., structure fire, Gale Road, 8200 block.
12:43 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
1:21 p.m., medical, Cross Road/97 S.
1:40 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 3400 block.
2:38 p.m., medical, Aspenwood Drive, 37900 block.
2:45 p.m., medical, Oregon Pines Road, 200 block.
3:20 p.m., medical, S Poe Valley Road, 24200 block.
4:27 p.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block.
8:06 p.m., medical, Sprague River Road, 19500 block.
8:37 p.m., medical, Arthur Street, 2100 block.
11:22 p.m., medical, Cleveland Ave., 4300 block.
Saturday
1:10 a.m., medical, Oregon Ave., 1400 block.
5:00 a.m., medical, Wiard Street, 2400 block.
5:22 a.m., medical, S 11th Street, 200 block.
8:42 a.m., medical, Alva Ave., 3400 block.
9:29 a.m., medical, Derby Street, 1600 block.
10:05 a.m., medical, Eberlein Ave., 2100 block.
10:17 a.m., medical, Main Street, 010 block.
12:45 p.m., medical, Roseway Drive, 700 block.
1:11 p.m., medical, Campus Drive, 3200 block.
1:39 p.m., medical, Owens Street, 1200 block.
1:54 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
2:13 p.m., medical, Wiard Street, 2700 block.
2:31 p.m., medical, Wiard Street, 2800 block.