There are currently 133 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christopher Lee Barrick, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held without bail.
Brandon LeRoy Collins, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault, held on $10,000 bail.
James Christopher Huffman, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, held on $7,500 bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, Klamath Falls, felony parole violation, held without bail.
Christine Elizabeth Ray, Klamath Falls, first degree theft, second-degree criminal conspiracy, first-degree forgery, first degree criminal possession of instrument; held on $10,000 bail.
Thomas Robert Stroh, Klamath Falls, failure to perform the duties of a driver, assault in the 1st degree, reckless driving, held in lieu of $115,000 bail.
David Carroll Strout, Lakeview, prisoner in transit; held without bail.
Nicholas James Smith, Santa Cruz, California, assault in the 2nd degree, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, criminal conspiracy, menacing, held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Shawn Daniel Hogan, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Ian Thomas Hoesing, Bonanza, assault in the 2nd degree, assault in the 3rd degree, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, criminal mischief in the second degree, criminal conspiracy, held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Christopher Allen Hescock, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Michael Wane Bowman, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangering.
Jason Darrell Lane, 44, Florida, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, held on $7,500 bail.
Assaults
Division Street/Wantland Avenue, assault reported Friday night
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Cook Street, 300 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon
South 6th Street, 2700 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon
Collisions
Maywood Drive, 3000 block, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning
South 6th Street, 5500 block, hit and run reported Saturday morning
Division Street/Stukel Street, hit and run reported Saturday afternoon
Altamont Drive/South 6th Street, accident reported with injuries Saturday afternoon
Fire, medical aid
Friday
4:49 p.m., medical, Main Street, 1100 block
5:22 p.m., medical, Alma Alley, 2600 block
5:49 p.m., medical, Riddle Road, 100 block
6:32 p.m., medical, South Lalakes Avenue/West Chocktoot Street
8:03 p.m., medical, Division Street, 1600 block
8:54 p.m., medical, Alderwood Drive, 11600 block
Saturday
12:22 a.m., medical, Main Street, 1200 block
1:07 a.m., medical, McClellan Drive, 1700 block
2:48 a.m., medical, South Park Avenue, 400 block
3:57 a.m., medical, Jerry Road, 149500 block
4:04 a.m., medical, Mack Avenue, 4000 block
9:23 a.m., medical, Hawthorne Street, 500 block
11:21 a.m., medical, Lindberg Street, 3400 block
11:57 a.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 2600 block
11:57 a.m., medical, Birchwood Road, 144400 block
2:28 p.m., medical, Donegal Avenue, 7600 block