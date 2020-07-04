Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 67 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Stella Renee Forrester; 39; Klamath Falls; third-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespass; booked and released.
Talisa Lynn Rodriguez, 30, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, booked and released.
Patrik Lee Nelson; 25; no location listed; possession of methamphetamine, third-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Adrienna Deana Solomon; 46; no location listed; assault a public safety officer, first-degree disorderly conduct; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
Jay Dee Bunch; 54; Keno; DUII, reckless driving, felon in possession of a weapon; booked and released.
Devrie Patricia Stanson-Kirkpatrick, 27, no location listed, booked and released.
Johnny Dean Miller, 40, Klamath Falls, held without bail.
Assaults
Bisbee Street, 3300 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Mclean Street, 300 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Barry Drive, 4300 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Oak Ave./E Main Street, assault reported Friday evening.
Oregon Ave., 2300 block, assault reported Friday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Riverside Drive, 800 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Street, 1100 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Donald Street, 1000 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Old Midland Road, 5400 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 4500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Main Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Friday evening.
Rector Drive, 1300 block, theft reported Friday night.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Friday night.
Pacific Terrace Ave., 1200 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Main Street, 2000 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Lawrence Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Crest Street/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 28, crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Onyx Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday evening.
California Ave., 1900 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Crest Street, 3100 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Bristol Ave./Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
58, 19900 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 3400 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
140 W/Varney Creek Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
97 N/W Main Street, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Radcliffe Ave./S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.