Klamath County Jail

As of Friday afternoon, there were 110 people in the Klamath County Jail.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Ross, Miranda Yvonne, Winston, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, booked and released.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Mitchell Street, 1600 block, assault reported Friday night

Highway 97, milepost 228, assault reported Friday night

South Sixth Street, 5700 block, assault reported Friday night

South Sixth Street, 2500 block, assault reported early Saturday

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Radcliffe Avenue, 2400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon

Topsy Grade Road at Dorris Road, theft reported Friday afternoon

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon

Vermont Avenue, 2400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon

Bristol Avenue, 4500 block, vandalism reported Friday night

Owens Street, 1600 block, theft reported Friday night

Pershing Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Friday night

South Sixth Street, 4100 block, theft reported early Saturday

Fargo Street, 4100 block, burglary reported Saturday morning

Etna Street, 2100 block, theft reported Saturday morning

South Sixth Street, 2500 block, theft reported Saturday morning

Barry Avenue, 3800 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon

Collisions

Washburn Way, 3000 block, accident with injuries reported Friday afternoon

Shasta Way, 5600 block, non-injury accident reported Friday night

Highway 140 West, milepost 56, non-injury accident reported Friday night

Highway 97, milepost 244, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning

Homedale Road, 2400 block, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning

Bliss Road, milepost 15, accident with injuries reported Saturday afternoon

Fire, medical aid

Friday

2:32 p.m., medical, Cloutier Drive, 35100 block

3:04 p.m., medical, Chiloquin Boulevard, 300 block

5:11 p.m., medical, Crater Lake

5:22 p.m., medical, Lake of the Woods

7:09 p.m., medical, F Street, 100 block

8:24 p.m., medical, Bryant Avenue, 3000 block

8:49 p.m., medical, N. Railroad Avenue, 300 block

8:51 p.m., medical, Highway 66, 15400 block

8:55 p.m., medical, E. Front Street, 400 block

10:08 p.m., medical, Oak Avenue, 1600 block

10:08 p.m., medical, N. Broad Street, 100 block

Saturday

12:15 a.m., medical, South Sixth Street, 2500 block

2:22 a.m., medical, Oregon Avenue, 2000 block

3:19 a.m., medical, South Sixth Street, 5800 block

3:22 a.m., medical, Pine Tree Drive, 3400 block

7:02 a.m., medical, Linda Vista Drive, 2300 block

11:05 a.m., medical, Worden Avenue, 1600 block

12:28 p.m., medical, Kane Street, 2700 block

12:39 p.m., medical, Ozmar Lane, 100 block

12:43 p.m., medical, South Sixth Street, 6400 block

