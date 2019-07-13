Klamath County Jail
As of Friday afternoon, there were 110 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ross, Miranda Yvonne, Winston, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, booked and released.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Mitchell Street, 1600 block, assault reported Friday night
Highway 97, milepost 228, assault reported Friday night
South Sixth Street, 5700 block, assault reported Friday night
South Sixth Street, 2500 block, assault reported early Saturday
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Radcliffe Avenue, 2400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon
Topsy Grade Road at Dorris Road, theft reported Friday afternoon
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon
Vermont Avenue, 2400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon
Bristol Avenue, 4500 block, vandalism reported Friday night
Owens Street, 1600 block, theft reported Friday night
Pershing Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Friday night
South Sixth Street, 4100 block, theft reported early Saturday
Fargo Street, 4100 block, burglary reported Saturday morning
Etna Street, 2100 block, theft reported Saturday morning
South Sixth Street, 2500 block, theft reported Saturday morning
Barry Avenue, 3800 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon
Collisions
Washburn Way, 3000 block, accident with injuries reported Friday afternoon
Shasta Way, 5600 block, non-injury accident reported Friday night
Highway 140 West, milepost 56, non-injury accident reported Friday night
Highway 97, milepost 244, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning
Homedale Road, 2400 block, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning
Bliss Road, milepost 15, accident with injuries reported Saturday afternoon
Fire, medical aid
Friday
2:32 p.m., medical, Cloutier Drive, 35100 block
3:04 p.m., medical, Chiloquin Boulevard, 300 block
5:11 p.m., medical, Crater Lake
5:22 p.m., medical, Lake of the Woods
7:09 p.m., medical, F Street, 100 block
8:24 p.m., medical, Bryant Avenue, 3000 block
8:49 p.m., medical, N. Railroad Avenue, 300 block
8:51 p.m., medical, Highway 66, 15400 block
8:55 p.m., medical, E. Front Street, 400 block
10:08 p.m., medical, Oak Avenue, 1600 block
10:08 p.m., medical, N. Broad Street, 100 block
Saturday
12:15 a.m., medical, South Sixth Street, 2500 block
2:22 a.m., medical, Oregon Avenue, 2000 block
3:19 a.m., medical, South Sixth Street, 5800 block
3:22 a.m., medical, Pine Tree Drive, 3400 block
7:02 a.m., medical, Linda Vista Drive, 2300 block
11:05 a.m., medical, Worden Avenue, 1600 block
12:28 p.m., medical, Kane Street, 2700 block
12:39 p.m., medical, Ozmar Lane, 100 block
12:43 p.m., medical, South Sixth Street, 6400 block