Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 138 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Angela Marie Richey, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Kellie Lora Conrad, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Calvin Lee Brown, Chiloquin, probation violation, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Joshua James Ayers, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Robert Eugene Stancliff, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by a child, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
John Freedom Dishmon, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Royce London Millet; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Sheila Ann Selby; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree forgery, 16 counts of second-degree forgery; held in lieu of $105,000 bail.
Adah One Hoey, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Jessie Wade Charles Millett, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Duane Foster; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, held in lieu of $11,000 bail.
Ryan Patrick Lynch, Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, violation of release agreement; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Sherry Lynn Schorr, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Erinn Carroll Carwell, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, booked and released.
Amber-Layne Fay Miller, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Charles Dean Heatley, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Darrel Jose Yazzie, Klamath Falls, held without bail.
Eric James Veasey; Klamath Falls; DUII, felon in possession of a weapon; held without bail.