Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 138 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Angela Marie Richey, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Kellie Lora Conrad, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Calvin Lee Brown, Chiloquin, probation violation, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Joshua James Ayers, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Robert Eugene Stancliff, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by a child, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

John Freedom Dishmon, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Royce London Millet; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Sheila Ann Selby; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree forgery, 16 counts of second-degree forgery; held in lieu of $105,000 bail.

Adah One Hoey, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Jessie Wade Charles Millett, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Duane Foster; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, held in lieu of $11,000 bail.

Ryan Patrick Lynch, Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, violation of release agreement; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Sherry Lynn Schorr, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Erinn Carroll Carwell, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, booked and released.

Amber-Layne Fay Miller, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

Charles Dean Heatley, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Darrel Jose Yazzie, Klamath Falls, held without bail.

Eric James Veasey; Klamath Falls; DUII, felon in possession of a weapon; held without bail.

Tags