Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 121 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Homer Jay Wagner, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
David Lee Houston, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joe Manuel Montiel, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jason Edward Linn, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Thomas Virgil Toya, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Ceasar Pantoja-Cortes, Klamath Falls, third-degree robbery, third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault, held in lieu of a collective bail of $16,000.
Joseph Andrew Louis crump, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Christopher Ray Alston, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Stephen Ray Nutter, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Dustin Keith Palmer, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Assaults
Gettle Street, 2500 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Owens Street/Garden Ave., assault reported Friday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, fight reported Friday night.
Reclamation Ave., 2000 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Gary Street, 1700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Holabird Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
E Blockinger Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Summers Lane, 1900 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Miller Ave., 5200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Biehn Street, 2300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Southgate Drive, 5900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Ogden Street, 1900 block theft reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Bunn Way, 40300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Torrey Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 7100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Gaines Road/50, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
California Ave., 1300 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Accidents
Main Street/S Spring Street, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
MP 283 Highway 97, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Thursday evening.
Wantland Ave., 2500 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way/Crosby Ave., non-injury accident reported Friday morning.
97 N, 109400 block, non-injury accident reported Friday morning.
Southside Bypass/Summers lane, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
State Line Road/Harpold Road, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Friday evening.
MP 140 Highway 140 W, non-injury accident reported Friday evening.
50/Wilson Road, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Wiard Street, 2800 block, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
4:01 p.m., medical, Wantland Ave., 2100 block.
4:36 p.m., medical, Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 8500 block.
4:37 p.m., smoke report, Klamath Marsh.
5:09 p.m., smoke report, Keno Spring Blvd./Bly Mountain Cutoff Road.
5:29 p.m., smoke report, MP 175 Highway 97.
6:06 p.m., medical, Madison Street, 3000 block.
6:39 p.m., smoke report, MP 45 Highway 140 W.
6:56 p.m., smoke report, Lake Alta.
7:43 p.m., medical, Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 8600 block.
8:25 p.m., smoke report, Paragon Way, 23100 block.
8:46 p.m., medical, De Merritt Road, 28700 block.
11:26 p.m., medical, Harvey Drive, 6400 block.
Friday
5:22 a.m., medical, Homedale Road, 3900 block.
6:06 a.m., medical, Town Center Road, 1000 block.
6:24 a.m., medical, Madison Street, 3100 block.
7:36 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
8:06 a.m., medical, Wagon Trail Road, 152800 block.
9:21 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 4000 block.
10:52 a.m., smoke report, Odell Lake.
11:08 a.m., smoke report, Egret Drive/Bly Mountain Cutoff Road.
12:42 p.m., medical, Arthur Street, 1400 block.
1:04 p.m., smoke report, Doran Drive, 400 block.
1:18 p.m., medical, Monclaire Street, 1300 block.
1:26 p.m., medical, Chiloquin Blvd., 300 block.
2:06 p.m., smoke report, Airway Drive, 6700 block.
2:06 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 3300 block.
2:09 p.m., vehicle fire, Southside Bypass/Washburn Way.
4:52 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
5:32 p.m., smoke report, Topsy Campground.
6:25 p.m., medical, N 5th Street/Pine Street.
6:50 p.m., brush fire, MP 14 Sprauge River Road.
7:00 p.m., medical, Main Street, 136700 block.
7:42 p.m., medical, Adams Street, 500 block.
8:40 p.m., medical, Arthur Street, 2100 block.
9:10 p.m., vehicle fire, Division Street, 300 block.
9:12 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3000 block.
11:23 p.m., medical, Tingley Lane, 6700 block.
11:33 p.m., medical, Driftwood Drive, 4700 block.
Saturday
5:31 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Ave./Lowell Street.
6:18 a.m., medical, Martin Street, 1100 block.
6:21 a.m., medical, Kellal Lane, 5500 block.
6:34 a.m., medical, Mack Ave., 3900 block.
7:38 a.m., medical, Applegate Ave., 2300 block.
7:46 a.m., medical, Crest Street/Hilyard Ave.
8:50 a.m., medical, Prospect Street, 900 block.
9:14 a.m., medical, Mission Ave., 1900 block.
9:40 a.m., medical, Vandenberg Road, 3200 block.
11:59 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3800 block.
12:32 p.m., smoke report, Winter Ave., 4500 block.
2:24 p.m., medical, Starlit Court, 5200 block.