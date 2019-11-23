Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 145 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 125 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Johnny Rey Mendoza, Roseburg, two counts of first-degree theft, booked and released.
Danielle Lekriesha Mull, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Travis Dewayne Cook, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Austin James Carpenter, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
John Loydd Spradley, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
Scott Thomas Pawloski, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Tirena Ann Morris, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Nestor Toro-Ruiz, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Antonio Jacoby Sandifer; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct, carry concealed/possession of a firearm, booked and released.
John Freedom Dishmon, Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, parole violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Dana Elaine Keffer, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joshua Ryan Dean Hosack, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Richard Lee Iverson; Klamath Falls; probation violation, failure to appear—bench warrant; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Aaron Jon Kidd; LaPine; two counts of carry concealed/possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Winter Noelle Bokern; Klamath Falls; probation violation, second degree-criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, false information to a police officer, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Erica Lynn Lopez; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Jewleia Larue Washington; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, harassment, third-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $19,000 bail.
DUII
Gene Flores Cairo, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Steven Adam Haper, Shady Cove, booked and released.
Daniel Lee Kennedy, Chiloquin, booked and released.
Shane David Hayden; Peyton, Colorado; booked and released.
Austin Blake Johnson; Bessemer, Alabama; booked and released.
Assaults
Winter Ave., 4600 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Bristol Ave., 4500 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Winter Ave., 4600 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Austin Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S. Sixth Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 97 N, 34300 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Gary Street, 1700 block, burglary reported Thursday night.
Highway 39, 7900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Applegate Ave., 2000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Mitchell Street, 900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Maple Street, 1100 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Chapman Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Lowell Street, 400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S. Sixth Street, 3000 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Shasta Way/Crater Lake Parkway, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
S. Sixth Street, 2700 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Emerald Street, 3500 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 5100 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.