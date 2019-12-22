Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 116 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Scott Jacob Brown; Chiloquin; probation violation, fourth-degree assault; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Michael Andrew Rohaly-Horton, Chiloquin, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Michael Ray Mckay; Klamath Falls; first-degree forgery, first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree forgery, identity theft, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $41,000 bail.
Mathew Clifton Ogborn, Klamath Falls, three counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Darin Harold Klug, no location listed, failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Dillion Lee Meadows; Crescent; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, parole violation; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Mercedes Alexis Buchanan, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Corey Nicholas Agard; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, attempt to elude police officer, reckless driving, theft of lost mislead property, deposit trash within 100 yards of water, offensive littering; held in lieu of $24,000 bail.
Jerome Dio Fanaro, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Damon Lee Cramer, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Randy Keith Parrish; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Bisbee Street, 4200 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Lincoln Street, 900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway, 200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 39, 4700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S Williams Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
97 N, 94400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S Rogers Street, 200 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Highway 39, MP 4700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
39/140 E, theft reported Friday morning.
Harvard Street, 2400 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Crashes
Washburn Way/Shasta Way, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Crosby Ave., 2500 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Highway 140 W, MP 42, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
Highway 58, MP 83, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 58, MP 66, crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 232, crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 15, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 58, MP 81, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Worden Ave., 1800 block, hit and run reported Friday morning.
Silver Lake Road, MP 30, crash reported Friday morning.
97 N/Algoma Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Main Street, 600 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
3:44 p.m., medical, Chiloquin Blvd., 300 block.
6:37 p.m., medical, Pine Street/N 5th Street.
8:17 p.m., medical, E Main Street, 500 block.
11:03 p.m., medical, Miller Ave., 5500 block.
11:56 p.m., medical, Alva Ave., 3400 block.
Friday
2:06 a.m., medical, Whitmore Street, 56300 block.
3:27 a.m., medical, El Cerrito Way, 4400 block.
3:54 a.m., medical, Mabel Drive, 149000 block.
4:17 a.m., medical, Barry Ave., 3200 block.
4:17 a.m., medical, Tingley Lane, 8100 block.
6:26 a.m., medical, Martin Street, 200 block.
6:48 a.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block.
7:10 a.m., medical, Martin Street, 200 block.
9:48 a.m., medical, Bryant Williams Drive, 2200 block.
10:51 a.m., medical, First Street, 200 block.
11:51 a.m., medical, Avalon Street, 1300 block.
12:18 p.m., medical, Southgate Drive, 5800 block.
1:10 p.m., medical, Main Street, 200 block.
1:31 p.m., medical, Patterson Street, 2100 block.
2:37 p.m., medical, Cortex Street, 3700 block.