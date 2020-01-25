Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 139 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ivan Stewart Chi, 45, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Melissa Renae Flowers, 24, Klamath Falls, five counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Dustin Lee Townsend, 28, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Christine Elizabeth Ray, 36, Klamath Falls, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Gabriel Franco Meza, 51, Klamath Falls, DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.
Fidel Ernesto Chavolla-Garcia, 21, Tulelake, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Shane Owen Alexander, 21, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Assaults
Crest Street/Boardman Ave., assault reported Friday morning.
Tingley Lane, 6700 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Madison Street, 1500 block, assault reported Friday evening.
McClellan Drive, 1700 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Hilyard Ave., 3100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
North 10th Street, 200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Cedar Trail, 13400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
South Sixth Street, 2800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
East Main Street, 1500 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Onyx Ave., 6400 block, burglary reported Friday night.
Highway 97 North, 34300 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Airway Drive, 7000 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Lincoln Street, 1100 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Pine Street, 1100 block, crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 225, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
W Front Street, 100 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
North Hills, 5300 block, hit and run reported Friday morning.
Swisher Road/S Merrill Road, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 31, MP 15, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Bisbee Street, 3800 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Old Fort Road, 800 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 6, hit and run reported Saturday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
3:47 p.m., medical, S 5th Street, 600 block.
4:35 p.n., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
5:48 p.m., medical, Old Fort Road, 100 block.
6:02 p.m., medical, N 8th Street, 200 block.
6:23 p.m., medical, Tepee Lane, 22800 block.
6:48 p.m., medical, Hill Road, 200 block.
7:21 p.m., medical, Kelley Drive, 3900 block.
10:08 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block.
10:46 p.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 2600 block.
Friday
12:05 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
12:53 a.m., medical, Wiard Street, 2700 block.
2:59 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 3600 block.
5:21 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 3800 block.
10:10 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
10:35 a.m., medical, Bisbee Street, 4400 block.
11:35 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
11:56 a.m., medical, 140 E, 21300 block.
12:09 a.m., medical, N Lincoln Street, 100 block.
12:41 p.m., medical, Mt. Whitney Street, 800 block.
1:02 p.m., medical, Riverside Drive, 600 block.
1:49 p.m., medical, N Elm Street, 100 block.
2:26 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2200 block.
2:36 p.m., medical, Rector Drive, 1600 block.
4:04 p.m., medical, Daggett Ave., 2800 block.
4:04 p.m., medical, Dodds Hollow Road, 20600 block.
4:31 p.m., medical, Main Street, 600 block.
4:51 p.m., medical, Friendship Drive, 400 block.
7:00 p.m., medical, Mission Ave., 1900 block.
7:01 p.m., medical, Main Street, 010 block.
8:38 p.m., medical, Crest Street, 3200 block.
8:56 p.m., medical, Fox Sparrow Drive, 5000 block.
10:37 p.m., medical, Bartlett Ave., 4400 block.
11:40 p.m., medical, Main Street, 500 block.
Saturday
4:57 a.m., medical, Patterson Street, 2100 block.
5:27 a.m., medical, Hanks Street, 500 block.
7:35 a.m., medical, Austin Street, 3100 block.
8:46 a.m., medical, Peninsula, 200 block.
9:41 a.m., medical, S Lalakes Ave., 100 block.
10:53 a.m., medical, Crawley Lane, 4300 block.
12:06 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
2:17 p.m., medical, Michigan Ave., 138400 block.