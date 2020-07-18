Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Brandon David Baker, 37, Klamath Falls, failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
Audriana Michelle Arizola, 28, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Jason Anthony Mier; 49; Klamath Falls; DUII, tampering with evidence; booked and released.
Charles Cody Taylor; 34; Klamath Falls; DUII, attempt to elude officer, reckless driving; booked and released.
Charles Lee Bass; 33; Chiloquin; DUII, parole violation, reckless driving, two counts of recklessly endangering, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $27,500 bail.
Assault
Polk Street, 27200 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Iowa Street, 100 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Applegate Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
S 9th Street, 400 block, theft reported Thursday night.
Summers Lane, 3000 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Altamont Drive, 5100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Charley Ave., 300 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
N Spring Street, 200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Lincoln Street, 900 block, vandalism reported Friday evening.
Arthur Street, 1400 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Laverne Ave., 2900 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Shasta Way, 6700 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Rocky Point Road, 28100 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Crescent Ave., 1400 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 140 E, MP 52, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
Sprague River Road, MP 13, crash reported Thursday night.
S 6th Street, 3200 block, hit and run reported Friday morning.
S Broad Street, 300 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Shasta Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 271, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way/Etna Street, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 36, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
W Langell Valley Road/Gift Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Altamont Drive/Bristol Ave., hit and run reported Saturday morning.
Eberlein Ave./Division Street, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.