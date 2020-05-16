Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Sheranda Sheree Cole; 31; Klamath Falls; felon in possession of a weapon, parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Angel Louise Montano; 31; Klamath Falls; third-degree assault, possession of methamphetamine, menacing; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Breanna Leigh Miller, 19, Weed; first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Kent William Porter, 42, no location listed; fugitive from another state, contempt of court/violation of restraining order; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Fargo Street, 1800 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Lakeview Ave./Roseway Drive, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1300 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Main Street, 1900 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Avalon Street, 2700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Lakeport Blvd., 3200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Homedale Road, 3600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Daggett Ave., 2500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Keno Worden Road, 11800 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Transformer Road, 31300 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Hwy. 97 N 136500 block, theft reported Friday night.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Wocus Road, 4800 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 3400 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Crashes
Mitchell Street/Garden Ave., crash reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3700 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Riverside Drive, 500 block, crash reported Friday afternoon.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, hit and run reported Saturday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 44, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
High Street/N 10th Street, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.