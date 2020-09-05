Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christopher Don Carson, 35, Klamath Falls, seven counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
Joseph David O’Leary; 30; Klamath Falls; third-degree assault, failure to perform the duties of a drive, DUII; booked and released.
Jesse Maddox Taylor; 37; Medford; DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering; booked and released.
Assaults
Mountain Qual Lane, 22900 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Grant Street, 1100 block, assault reported Thursday night.
N 2nd Street, 100 block, assault reported Friday evening.
Laverne Ave., 4700 block, assault reported Friday night.
97 N, 3800 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
N Baker Ave., 300 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Hope Street, 1600 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 3900 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Cormorant Loop, 5000 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
97 N/Shady Pien Road, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 5700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 11th Street/Main Street, theft reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Balsam Drive, 4800 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
White Ave., 2400 block, burglary reported Thursday night.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
N Eldorado Blvd., 1000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Earle Street, 2000 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Delta Street, 500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Owens Street, 1400 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Pershing Way, 2600 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Martin Street, 1500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Bartlett Ave., 3900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Freight Road Lane, 17700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Main Street, 070 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday evening.
E Main Street/Main Street, vandalism reported Friday evening.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Friday night.
Sawmill Road, theft reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 3500 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 5600 block, hit and run reported Thursday night.
Highway 39, MP 8, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 282, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Patterson Street/Climax Ave., hit and run reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way/Bristol Ave., non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon,
Topsy Campground, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Southside Expressway/Summers Lane, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Monclaire Street, 1300 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday evening.
97 N/Wocus Road, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.