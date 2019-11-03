Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 124 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a population of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Devin Michael Hilsabeck, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Alvin Larry Ryals, Klamath Falls, assault in the fourth degree, failure to appear — bench warrant (3) held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Loran Scott Felsinger, Macdoel, Calif., parole violation, held without bail.

Jennifer Marie Jone, no location listed, parole violation, theft in the third degree, held without bail.

Sam Alyn Peet, Klamath Falls; probation violation, disorderly conduct; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Andrew Green Charles, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Connor Elliot Mistron; two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of delivery of marijuana to person under 18, two counts of coercion, held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Sergio Adam Arvizu, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Kailen Michelle McReynolds; Klamath Falls; criminal conspiracy, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

DUII

David Leon Kilgore, Winston, Driving under the influence of intoxicants, held on $7,500 bail.

Assaults

Friendship Drive, 400 block, assault reported Friday night

Main Street, 600 block, fight reported Saturday morning

Hilyard Avenue/Watson Street, assault reported Saturday morning

Diamond Street, 3100 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday evening

South 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Friday evening

South Spring Street, 800 block, theft reported Friday night

East Main Street, 500 block, theft reported Friday night

Norgold Lane, 5500 block, vandalism reported Friday night

Old Fort Road, 100 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning

South 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Saturday morning

Martin Street, 200 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon

