There are currently 124 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a population of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Devin Michael Hilsabeck, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Alvin Larry Ryals, Klamath Falls, assault in the fourth degree, failure to appear — bench warrant (3) held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Loran Scott Felsinger, Macdoel, Calif., parole violation, held without bail.
Jennifer Marie Jone, no location listed, parole violation, theft in the third degree, held without bail.
Sam Alyn Peet, Klamath Falls; probation violation, disorderly conduct; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Andrew Green Charles, Klamath Falls, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Connor Elliot Mistron; two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of delivery of marijuana to person under 18, two counts of coercion, held in lieu of $300,000 bail.
Sergio Adam Arvizu, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Kailen Michelle McReynolds; Klamath Falls; criminal conspiracy, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
DUII
David Leon Kilgore, Winston, Driving under the influence of intoxicants, held on $7,500 bail.
Assaults
Friendship Drive, 400 block, assault reported Friday night
Main Street, 600 block, fight reported Saturday morning
Hilyard Avenue/Watson Street, assault reported Saturday morning
Diamond Street, 3100 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday evening
South 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Friday evening
South Spring Street, 800 block, theft reported Friday night
East Main Street, 500 block, theft reported Friday night
Norgold Lane, 5500 block, vandalism reported Friday night
Old Fort Road, 100 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning
South 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Saturday morning
Martin Street, 200 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon