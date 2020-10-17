Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 88 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dustin Joseph Lipman; 26; Truckee; attempt to elude police officer, reckless driving; booked and released.
Sean Joseph Perry, 48, Klamath Falls, hindering prosecution, booked and released.
Robert Allen Dickens; 54; Klamath Falls; first-degree rape, incest, third-degree sexual abuse; booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Highway 97, 34300 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Biehn Street, 2000 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Wilson Cemetery Road, 1400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Crosby Ave., 3100 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Arthur Street, burglary reported Friday morning.
Crest Street, 2200 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
McCartie Lane, 34100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Sunrise Court, 200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday night.
Campus Drive/Crater Lake Parkway, vandalism reported Friday night.
La Marada Way, 3900 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Crashes
Silver Lake Road, MP 33, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, MP 15, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
Bliss Road, MP 4, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
97 N, 3800 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Crosby Ave./Altamont Drive, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Homedale Road/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
97 N/Coli Ave., crash reported Friday afternoon.
Hope Street/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Campus Drive, 2400 block, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Highway 97, MP 198, crash reported Friday night.
Highway 140 W, MP 57, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
S Main Street/E Front Street, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 186, crash reported Saturday afternoon.