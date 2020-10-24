Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday morning, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Joseph Eugene Maples, 58, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Benjamin Chirstopher Sorenson; 38; Klamath Falls; strangulation, harassment; booked and released.
James Harrison Rogers, 37 Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joshua Uhrian Kortsen, 47, no location listed, five counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Raymond Harvey Phillips, 34, Klamath Falls, five counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Douglas Kenneth Dugger, 35, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Ray Anthony Gomez, 45, Klamath Falls, two counts of first-degree rape, held without bail.
DUII
Sherri Marie Williamson, 49, Eugene, booked and released.
Garrett J Bruno, 38, booked and released.
Assault
Oak Ave., 800 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 1100 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Altamont Drive, 5000 bock, assault reported Friday morning.
Maywood Drive, 2300 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Frontage Road, 2400 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Avalon Street, 1400 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Lakeshore Drive, 2500 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 15900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Shalynn Court, 5300 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street, 5300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Altamont Drive, 5700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Commercial Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Birchwood Road, 145000 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Joe Wright Road, 200 block, theft reported Friday evening.
S 6th Street, 7200 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Butte Street, 3700 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Crane Street, 19000 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 2100 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Caroline Street, 3100 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Crashes
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Street/S 8th Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Madison Street, 3300 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
Highway 66, MP 53, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 200, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 37, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Daggett Ave.,2800 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street/Unity Street, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Reeder Road/140 E, crash reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2200 block, crash reported Saturday afternoon.
