Klamath County Jail

n As of Saturday afternoon, there were 119 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

n Victoria Lue Irene Rivera; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of heroine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.

n Marilyn Kay Calhoun, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

n Jesse Wade Charles Millet, Klamath Falls, failure to appear—bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

n Amber-Layne Fay Miller, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.

n Denny Michael Taber, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

n Austin Jeffery Lytle, no location listed, probation violation, held without bail.

n Connor Donovan McCarthy; no location listed; first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.

n Sasha Marie Woods, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.

n Jeremy James English, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

n Adam Lance Weaver; Tacoma, Wash.; possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $16,000 bail.

n Shaylyn Rae Steeber; Klamath Falls; probation violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

DUII

n Christopher David Collins; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mischief, DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.

n April Lee Gwynn, Chiloquin, booked and released.

n Assaults

n Main Street, 100 block, assault reported Friday morning.

n Alma Alley, 2700 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.

n Eberlein Avenue, 2200 block, assault reported Friday night.

n Wantland Avenue, 2300 block, assault reported Saturday morning.

n South Sixth Street, 500 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.

n Sargent Ave., 1900 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

n King Street, 33100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

n Fargo Street, 2400 block, theft reported Thursday evening.

n California Avenue, 800 block, theft reported Thursday evening,

n Ringo Court, 144900 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.

n Harbor Isles Boulevard, 600 block, burglary reported Friday morning.

n South Lalo Avenue, 100 block, theft reported Friday morning.

n Mallory Drive, 11600 block, theft reported Friday morning.

n South Sixth Street, 2300 block, theft reported Friday morning.

n Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday morning.

n Walton Drive, 5400 block, theft reported Friday morning.

n Valley View Lane, 5600 block, theft reported Friday morning.

n Villa Drive, 5000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

n Lodi Street/Independence Avenue, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.

n Malone Road, 2200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

n Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

n Brooke Drive, 3900 block, vandalism reported Friday night.

n South Sixth Street, 5600 block, theft reported Saturday morning.

n Reclamation Avenue, 2000 block, theft reported Saturday morning.

n Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday morning.

n Commercial Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.

