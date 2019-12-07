Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 121 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Adah One Koey, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Frances Elaine Sautner, Beatty, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass; booked and released.
Latoya Tay Miller, no location listed, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, five counts of misdemeanor failure to appear- bench warrant; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Jason Richard Bicknell, Chemult, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Tylor Christopher Mcmahan, LaPine, three counts of probation violation, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $61,500 bail.
Bobby Wayne Chance, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Justin Matthew Webber, Beatty, four counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Sam Alyn Peet, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Farren Darrol Head, Klamath Falls, felon failure to appear-bench warrant, misdemeanor failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Royal Pierre Borsh, no location listed, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $11,000 bail.
Tony Jo Vaughn, Klamath Falls, three counts of criminal mistreatment, held without bail.
James Christopher Huffman, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Tamika Latice Charles, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of heroin, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, held in lieu of $17,500 bail.
Krystal Alysse Chandler, Klamath Falls, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Bambi Vera Lee Ann Garcia, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Brandon Lamont Ray, Chiloquin, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
Darwin Emmanuel Partida-Nuno; Klamath Falls; DUII, third-degree assault, two counts of recklessly endangering, contempt of court; booked and released.
Assaults
Applegate Ave., 2000 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
South Wendling Street, 100 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Klamath Ave., 900 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
North Lalakes Ave., 200 block, assault reported Friday night.
California Ave., 700 block, assault reported Saturday morning.