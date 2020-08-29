Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
April Marie Hunt; 42; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Andres Torres-Mendez; 25; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, second-degree criminal mischief, recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Andrew Stuki Mika, 34, Oregon City, parole violation, held without bail.
Christian Rogelio Pena; 28; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, menacing; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Timothy Ellis Jackson, 29, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Roger Vaughn Weiser, 26, Beatty, parole violation, booked and released.
Charles Alan Smith, 40, Klamath Falls, three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assault
Chambers Lane, 4600 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Street, 100 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
E Main Street, 1500 block, assault reported Friday morning.
S Third Ave., 600 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Round Lake Road, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Douglas Ave., 4600 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
97 N, 5300 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Alva Ave., 3500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Union Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Clover Creek Road/66, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 4000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
River Bend Road, 32900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S 6ht Street, 2300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Elde Street, 33400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Myrtlewood Drive, 4300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Diamond Street, 3700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S Alameda Ave., 1200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
John C Boyle Powerplant, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Redding Street, 6600 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Oak Ave., 900 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Summers Lane, 3000 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
S Broad Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Martin Street/Orchard Ave., vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 5500 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
E Main Street/Main Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday evening.
State Line Road, MP 23, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
Sprague River Road, MP 21, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Klamath Ave./S 5th Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Topsy Reservoir, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Hill Road, 10400 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Highway 62, MP 97, crash reported Friday morning.
Riverside Drive, 1900 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way/Tamera Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Modoc Point Highway/Toqua Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday evening.
S 11th Street/Main Street, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 39, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday afternoon.