Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 110 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Shane Bryan Stover; Oakridge, Ore.; failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Donovan Emery White, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Ryan Howard Goss; Molalla, Ore.; parole violation; held without bail.
Justin Levi Campos, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Ossie George Brown, Chiloquin, felon in possession of a weapon, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Christopher David Flowers, Bend, probation violation, held without bail.
Brandon Joel Keener, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Stefhen Ray Nutter; Klamath Falls; first degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, hit and run; booked and released.
Sara Dawn Snyder; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful entry into motor vehicle; booked and released.
Joshua Addison Ayers; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
DUII
Erik James Hoblitzell, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $12,500 bail.
Assaults
Klamath Forest Drive, 33400 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
South Third Avenue/South Park Avenue, assault reported Thursday evening.
Potter Street, 100 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Academy Avenue/Oregon Aveue, fight reported Thursday night.
Daggett Avenue, 2800 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 2100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Butte Street, 3000 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Stebbins Avenue, 4300 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Highway 39, 3800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Bartlett Avenue, 4300 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
South Broad Street, 400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
East Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Cherrywood Lane, 23400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Emerald Street, 3100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday night.
Cross Road, 100 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Monclaire Street, 1300 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Ogden Street, 2100 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 500 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Accidents
Riverside Drive, 500 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
97 N, 3800 block, non-injury accident reported Thursday evening.
Eberlein Ave., 6700 block, hit and run reported Thursday evening.
Highway 140 W, MP 45, non-injury accident reported Friday morning.
Highway 39, MP 5, accident reported Friday morning.
Esplanade Ave/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 290, non-injury accident reported Friday morning.
Highway 140 W, MP 61, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Friday morning.
Austin Street, 1900 block, non-injury accident reported Friday afternoon.
E Rim Drive, 400 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 3700 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Main Street, 600 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Reclamation Ave., 2100 block, hit and run reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street/Homedale Road, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Wilford Ave., 1300 block, non-injury accident reported Saturday morning.
Foothills Blvd., 4500 block, hit and run reported Saturday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
3:14 p.m., smoke report, Cold Spring Campground.
4:00 p.m., smoke report, Riverside Drive, 200 block.
4:03 p.m., medical, N 7th Street/Pine Street.
5:19 p.m., medical, American Ave., 5500 block.
6:08 p.m., medical, Vireo Drive, 15400 block.
6:40 p.m., medical, S Third Ave./S Park Ave.
7:22 p.m., smoke report, Pheasant Lane, 22500 block.
8:34 p.m., medical, Park, 600 block.
9:04 p.m., structure fire, Pheasant Lane, 22500 block.
9:09 p.m., medical, Sundance Drive, 33800 block.
Friday
2:17 a.m., medical, Radcliffe Ave., 2400 block.
4:41 a.m., smoke report, Highway 58, MP 85.
7:24 a.m., medical, Homedale Road, 3900 block.
8:44 a.m., medical, Pacific Terrace Ave., 300 block.
11:43 a.m., medical, Commercial Street, 500 block.
12:12 p.m., medical, Turner Court, 7100 block.
12:21 p.m., smoke report, 97 N, 109400 block.
12:35 p.m., medical, Unity Street, 2100 block.
1:27 p.m., brush fire, Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 5500 block.
2:08 p.m., medical, Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 5500 block.
2:15 p.m., medical, Mountain View Drive, 200 block.
4:03 p.m., medical, 97 S, 16600 block.
4:43 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
5:58 p.m., medical, California Ave., 2500 block.
6:08 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2500 block.
6:10 p.m., medical, Homedale Road, 2300 block.
6:22 p.m., medical, Southshore Lane, 100 block.
7:53 p.m., medical, Liberty Ave., 5600 block.
8:47 p.m., medical, Cregan Street, 4500 block.
9:47 p.m., medical, 97 N, 109800 block.
11:59 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 2500 block.
Saturday
12:08 a.m., medical, Darrow Ave., 2100 block.
12:30 a.m., medical, Eberlein Ave., 2000 block.
4:41 a.m., medical, N Washington Street, 200 block.
7:25 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
8:53 a.m., medical, Vine Ave., 2300 block.
10 :45 a.m., medical, N Main Street, 300 block.
11:09 a.m., medical, Linda Vista Drive, 2300 block.
11:18 a.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block.
11:26 a.m., medical, Laverne Ave./Washburn Way.
12:10 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 3500 block.
12:45 p.m., medical, Rector Drive, 700 block.
12:45 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
1:29 p.m., medical, Bryant Williams Drive, 1400 block.