Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 106 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jessika Amanda McKay; 27; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, firs-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unlawful entry motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, contempt of court, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $45,000 bail.
Ronnie Wayne Cline, 23, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Sonia Lee Parks; 54; Klamath Falls; second-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving; booked and released.
Jennifer Renee Smith, 45, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Corey Raymond Freigberg, 34, Bonanza, probation violation, held without bail.
Harland Joseph Wright; 32; Klamath Falls; parole violation, felon in possession of a weapon, attempt to elude officers, third-degree assault, reckless driving; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
DUII
Loren Joel Schonchin; 51; Chiloquin; DUII, failure to perform duties of a driver; booked and released.
Assaults
N 4th Street, assault reported Thursday night.
N 2nd Street, 100 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Wantland Ave., 2100 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Winter Ave., 4600 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
N 2nd Street/Uerlings Street, assault reported Friday evening.
S 6th Street, 5600 block, assault reported Friday evening.
E Main Street, 200 block, assault reported Friday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 11th Street/Main Street, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Chinchilla Way, 2000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Owens Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Homedale Road, 1900 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Fishole Creek Road/140 E, theft reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 2900 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Ramirez Road, 11900 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 1600 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Leroy Street, 1800 block, vandalism reported Friday evening.
Menlo Way, 1700 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Clinton Ave., 4600 block, vandalism reported Friday night.
Union Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Friday night.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Keno Worden Road, 12900 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday evening.
Main Street/11th Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Hilldale Street, 5300 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Chiloquin Blvd., 1000 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Oregon Ave./Delta Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
140 E, 8000 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday evening.