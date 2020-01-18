Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 134 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Gary Dean Myers; Klamath Falls; parole violation, disorderly conduct; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Joshua Wolf Haynes, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Adah One Hoey, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Gift Shirling Scott, Bly, parole violation, held without bail.
Racheal Marie Kirk, Klamath Falls, two counts of criminal mistreatment, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Clover Creek Road, 14900 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Dawn Drive, 2100 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Wantland Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.
Rickenbacker Ave., 300 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
White Ave., 2100 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
North Monroe Street, 100 block, theft reported Thursday night.
White Avenue, 2300 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 2200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 97 North, 37600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Harpold Road, 8100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 3400 block, theft reported Friday night.
South Sixth Street, 3400 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
North 10th Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.