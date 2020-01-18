Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 134 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Gary Dean Myers; Klamath Falls; parole violation, disorderly conduct; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Joshua Wolf Haynes, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Adah One Hoey, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Gift Shirling Scott, Bly, parole violation, held without bail.

Racheal Marie Kirk, Klamath Falls, two counts of criminal mistreatment, booked and released.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Clover Creek Road, 14900 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.

Dawn Drive, 2100 block, assault reported Friday morning.

Wantland Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.

Rickenbacker Ave., 300 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

White Ave., 2100 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.

North Monroe Street, 100 block, theft reported Thursday night.

White Avenue, 2300 block, burglary reported Friday morning.

Greensprings Drive, 2200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Highway 97 North, 37600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Harpold Road, 8100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

South Sixth Street, 3400 block, theft reported Friday night.

South Sixth Street, 3400 block, theft reported Saturday morning.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday morning.

North 10th Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.

Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.

