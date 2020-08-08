Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Anthony David Hartley; 55; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Traci Lynn Bradley; 50; Klamath Falls; two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Shawn Nathan Jonap; 32; Klamath Falls; fifteen counts of second-degree encourage child sex abuse, fifteen counts of first-degree possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child; held in lieu of $525,000 bail.
Bryan Alan Littrell, 66, Lincoln City, first-degree aggravated theft, booked and released.
DUII
Brittany Dawn Gardner, 26, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Caleb Ryan Haney, 30, Malin, booked and released.
Assaults
Shasta Way, 6000 block, assault reported Friday evening.
Sunshine Place, 3000 block, assault reported Friday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S Spring Street, 1100 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Keller Court, 7000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Mortimer Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2200 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Lowell Street, 200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Delfatti Lane, 500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
70, 29700 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Community Ave., 1400 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
State Line Road, 21200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Vincent Drive, 10700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Cardinal Drive, 13000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Sundance Drive, 33800 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Merrill Mobile, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Biehn Street, 2100 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Seven Mile Road, MP 2, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
Highway 97, MP 285, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday night.
Harlan Drive, 6300 block, hit and run reported Thursday night.
Iowa Street/Van Camp Street, hit and run reported Friday morning.
Campus Drive/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Arthur Street/Shasta Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 29, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
97 N, 10940 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Airway Drive/Southside Expressway, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
66/Pinole Lane, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Summers Lane/Southside Expressway, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
Rocker Point Road, 28100 bock, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.