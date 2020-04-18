Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday morning, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Connie Diane McMahan; 58; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $236,000 bail.
Harlan Stuart Arnett; 27; Markley Ville, Calif.; first-degree burglary, interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Ricky Allen Kimbrel; 24; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
N 12th Street, 500 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
N 2nd Street, 100 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Wasco Ave., 100 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Brooke Drive, 3900 block, assault reported Friday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Michigan Ave., 400 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Mahan Ave., 5200 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Reeder Road, 6000 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Sunset Court, 3100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Southside Expressway, 3100 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
NFD 3455/Westside Road, vandalism reported Friday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday night.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Southside Expressway, 3100 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Madison Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
Oregon Ave., 1500 block, hit and run reported Thursday night.
S 6th Street, 3500 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Highway 66, MP 48, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Homedale Road, 8500 block, non-injury crash reported Friday night.
Highway 39, MP 11, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.