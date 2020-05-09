Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 71 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Gary Lee Busen; 61; no location listed; felony failure to appear-bench warrant, three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear-bench warrant; booked and released.

Harland Joseph Wright, 31, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Leslie Robert Hancock; 32; Klamath Falls; four counts of felony failure to appear-bench warrant, misdemeanor failure to appear-bench warrant; booked and released.

Dakota Adkisson; 26; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mischief, reckless burning; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Bristol Court, 4100 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.

Preddy Ave., 10600 block, assault reported Thursday evening.

Wantland Ave., 2100 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.

S Chiloquin Drive, 600 block, assault reported Friday evening.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Shasta Way, 3300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.

Sturdivant Ave., 4300 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.

Wantland Ave., 1900 block, burglary reported Friday morning.

Barry Ave., 5100 block, theft reported Friday morning.

Golden Trail, 7400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Pine Street, 500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Austin Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.

Bristol Ave., 3100 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.

California Ave., 1000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.

Main Street, 1700 block, theft reported Friday night.

Meadows Drive, 4200 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.

S Park Ave., 300 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.

Austin Street, 1500 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.

Crashes

97 N/Mountain View Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.

Homedale Road, 2900 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Friday morning.

S 6th Street, 2100 block, S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.

Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 28, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.

Reclamation Ave., 2800 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.

Market Street, 2800 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.

Seven Mile Road, MP 3, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.

Highway 97, MP 238, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.

Washburn Way, 6600 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.

S 6th Street, 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.

