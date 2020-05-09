Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 71 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Gary Lee Busen; 61; no location listed; felony failure to appear-bench warrant, three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear-bench warrant; booked and released.
Harland Joseph Wright, 31, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Leslie Robert Hancock; 32; Klamath Falls; four counts of felony failure to appear-bench warrant, misdemeanor failure to appear-bench warrant; booked and released.
Dakota Adkisson; 26; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mischief, reckless burning; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Bristol Court, 4100 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Preddy Ave., 10600 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Wantland Ave., 2100 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
S Chiloquin Drive, 600 block, assault reported Friday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 3300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Sturdivant Ave., 4300 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Wantland Ave., 1900 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Barry Ave., 5100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Golden Trail, 7400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Pine Street, 500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Austin Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Bristol Ave., 3100 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
California Ave., 1000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Main Street, 1700 block, theft reported Friday night.
Meadows Drive, 4200 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
S Park Ave., 300 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Austin Street, 1500 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Crashes
97 N/Mountain View Drive, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Homedale Road, 2900 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2100 block, S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 28, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Reclamation Ave., 2800 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Market Street, 2800 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Seven Mile Road, MP 3, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 238, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 6600 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.