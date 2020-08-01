Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Garret Lee Goucher, 33, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Dirk Edward Brown; 57; Chiloquin; probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of hydrocodone; held in lieu of $65,000 bail.
Jonathan Michael Fraioli, 33, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Barbara Jean Bailey, 65, Klamath Falls, three counts of failure to appear, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Jennifer Renee Smith, 45, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Theodore Daniel Rumsey; 33; Klamath Falls; menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, tampering with a witness, violating order prohibiting contact with victim of domestic violence; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Krystina Rae Henning, 33, Grants Pass, failure to appear–bench warrant, booked and released.
Sandena Marie Chavez; 37; Klamath Falls; parole violation, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Steven Fenton; 45; La Pine; second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; held in lieu of $115,000 bail.
DUII
Kim Eileen Baalbergen, 61, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Brittney Marie Harrell, 26, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assault
Michael Road, 6700 block, assault reported Thursday night.
S 6th Street, 4200 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Boardman Ave., 4400 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Crest Street, 3200 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Corvallis Street, 2900 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Union Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Winter Ave., 4600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
S Spring Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Gettle Street, 2500 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday night.
Laverne Ave., 3700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
39, 11900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Thunderbear Road, 31000 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Anderson Ave./Summers Lane, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Modoc Point Highway, 32300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Bliss Road/Sprague River Road, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Kane Street, 1000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Frontage Road, 2800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Sprague River Road/140 E, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Alisa Lane, 1800 block, burglary reported Friday evening.
N Elm, 200 block, vandalism reported Friday evening.
Tiffany Ave., 1800 block, vandalism reported Friday evening.
Summers Lane, 5400 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 600 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
W Oregon Ave., 300 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Crest Street, 2800 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Southside/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3500 block, hit and run reported Thursday evening.
Godowa Springs Road/Fuego Moutain Drive, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Haskins Ave./Erie Street, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Main Street, 1000 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
N Poe Valley Road, 18500 block, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Oregon Ave., 1400 block, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
E Main Street, 200 block, hit and run reported Saturday morning.
S 3rd Street, 100 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Shasta Way/Madison Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
Lower Klamath Lake Road, 7400 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.