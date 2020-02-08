Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 133 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Daniel James Beverly, 34, no location listed, three counts of felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Corey Allen Osorio, 28, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Crystal Dawn Winks, 41, Merrill, parole violation, held without bail.
Robert Jacob Clark, 32, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Brian Scott Goodwin, 30, Chiloquin, unlawful use of a weapon, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Phillip Eugene Gour, 43, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Lucianna Rodriguez Hills, 23, Klamath Falls, probation violation, booked and released.
Dakota Adkisson, 25, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Codee Leon Mitchell; 30; Keno; attempt to elude officer, reckless endangering, reckless driving, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Rachel Dawn Messenberg, 39, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Tyson Earl Porter, 32, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Zachary Gerald Harris, 30, Klamath Falls, felony DUII, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Chase Lovell Anderson, 23, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Jordan Ryan Mcclung, 20, Klamath Falls, book and released.
Assaults
Brooke Drive, 3900 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Dakota Court, 2700 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 23, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Roseway Drive, 700 block, assault reported Friday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Wocus Road/97 N, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Oak Ave., 800 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Union Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
N 12th Street, 500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Hope Street, 1600 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 4200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Wasco Ave., 300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Clinton Ave., 3900 block, theft reported Friday evening.
97 N, 3800 block, theft reported Friday night.
Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Gary Street, 2000 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Arthur Street, 1400 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Crest Street, 2600 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Monclaire Street, 1300 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Crest Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Summers Lane/Clinton Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
E Main Street, 300 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
N Eldorado Blvd., 2200 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
S 11th Street/Main Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 58, MP 76, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
97 N/Riddel Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Highway 97, MP 187, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Thursday
3:41 p.m., medical, Sunna Lane, 41800 block.
4:02 p.m., medical, Radcliffe Ave./E Main Street.
5:25 p.m., medical, Sprague River Road, 23400 block.
5:41 p.m., medical, Modoc Point Highway, 36100 block.
6:14 p.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block.
6:59 p.m., medical, Yonna Drive, 10700 block.
7:18 p.m., medical, Hillside Ave., 300 block.
9:14 p.m., medical, Weyerhaeuser Road, 5000 block.
10:44 p.m., medical, Hilyard Ave./Summers Lane.
Friday
12:21 a.m., medical, Mcclellan Drive, 1400 block.
2:31 a.m., medical, Dakota Court, 2700 block.
7:00 a.m., medical, Winter Ave., 4600 block.
7:31 a.m., medical, Red Wing Loop, 11300 block.
8:02 a.m., medical, Lindley Way, 2200 block.
10:08 a.m., medical, Country Road 120, 7400 block.
11:54 p.m., medical, Harlan Drive, 5300 block.
1:03 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block.
1:07 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3500 block.
1:08 p.m., medical, N 7th Street/Pine Street.
2:02 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 2200 block.
2:10 p.m., medical, Austin Street, 3200 block.
2:29 p.m., medical, Highway 39, 7900 block.
2:51 p.m., medical, Miller Ave., 5300 block.
4:15 p.m., medical, S 5th Street, 300 block.
4:18 p.m., medical, Sprague River Road, 34900 block.
4:33 p.m., medical, Pine Street, 100 block.
5:03 p.m., medical, Yellow Wood Court, 15800 block.
5:04 p.m., medical, Upland Drive, 5700 block.
5:14 p.m., brush fire, Worden.
6:13 p.m., medical, N 10th Street.
6:45 p.m., medical, Tulelake High School.
7:59 p.m., structure fire, Greensprings Drive, 4200 block.
8:10 p.m., medical, Iowa Street, 100 block.
Saturday
12:44 a.m., medical, Kincheloe Ave., 10500 block.
2:14 a.m., medical, Old Fort Road, 11100 block.
6:37 a.m., medical, Harlan Drive, 4800 block.
8:52 a.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block.
9:06 a.m., medical, N Lincoln Street, 100 block.
9:10 a.m., medical, Glacier Drive, 2700 block.
9:22 a.m., medical, Lombard Drive, 4800 block.
10:30 a.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block.
10:31 a.m., medical, Mission Ave., 1900 block.
10:45 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3500 block.
10:49 a.m., medical, Vine Ave., 1900 block.
10:54 a.m., medical, 66, 16800 block.
1:17 p.m., medical, Biehn Street, 2400 block.
1:20 p.m., medical, Patterson Street, 2200 block.
1:31 p.m., medical, Lancaster Ave., 1900 block.
1:38 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3800 block.
1:56 p.m., medical, Pacific Terrace Ave., 400 block.