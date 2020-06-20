Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 62 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Pamela Maxine Cushman; 41; Eugene; first-degree aggravated theft, third-degree theft; booked and released.
Charles Alan Smith; 39; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, DUII; booked and released.
Steven Eugene Ross, 64, Chiloquin, computer crime, booked and released.
Aaron Glen Ahlquist, 33, Chiloquin, third-degree assault, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Joshua Thomas Morris, 28, Chiloquin, held without bail.
Dale Gene Plamer, 47, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
Patrick Edward Miller; 55; Eugene; DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.
Carlos Enrique Revolorio; 20; Wilmington, Calif.; booked and released.
Assaults
Alva Ave., 3500 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Street, 1000 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
N Broad Street/Main Street, assault reported Friday morning.
Arthur Street, 1900 block, assault reported Friday evening.
Dayton Street, 1600 block, assault reported Friday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Williamson River Road, 11800 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Owens Street, 1600 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
Hwy. 66, 10400 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Biehn Street, 2800 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
S 8th Street, 300 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Homedale Road, 5100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Riverside Drive, 600 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Brentwood Drive, 5400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 2600 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Homedale Road, 3200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, 23400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Pine Street, 500 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Main Street, 700 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Wall Street, 1700 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
North Hills Drive, 5400 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Crashes
Williamson River Road, MP 6, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Highway 97, MP 251, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Fargo Street, 1700 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 138, MP 88, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Madison Street, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Klamath Ave., 500 block, non-injury crash reported Friday night.
Main Street, 1400 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.