Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 84 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ronnie Wayne Cline, 23, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Michael Wallace Crenshaw, 55, Klamath Falls, three counts of criminal driving while suspended/revoked, held without bail.
Timothy Ray Rice, 49, Klamath Falls, strangulation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Daniel James Lee; 30; Bonanza; second-degree assault, parole violation; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Harland Joseph Wright, 31, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Radcliffe Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5700 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Homedale Road, 5100 block, assault reported Friday night.
Denver Ave., 4500 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Collar Drive, 153000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 4400 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Darrow Ave./Mitchell Street, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Headgates, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Highway 66, 15700 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Bisbee Street, 3000 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Main Street, 030 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 3200 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 62, MP 95, vandalism reported Friday evening.
Kane Street, 2900 block, theft reported Friday night.
Summers Lane, 2600 block, theft reported Friday night.
Wiard Street, 1500 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Pear Street, 2600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Trinity Street, 200 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Crosby Ave./Altamont Drive, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Fargo Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2000 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Lakeport Blvd., 3200 block, hit and run reported Thursday evening.
Clover Creek Road, MP 7, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Bisbee Street, 3200 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Del Fatti Lane/Hwy. 97 S, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Southside Expressway/Greensprings Drive, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.