Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 133 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Devin Michael Hilsabek, 36, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Bryan Wallace Collins, 47, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Vernon John Norwest, 45, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Joshua Wolf Haynes, 24, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Johnny Dean Miller, 40, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Chelsea Gwendolyn Ridenour, 30, Malin, criminally negligent homicide, held without bail.
Angel Mendoza-Alcocer; 23; Kennewick, Wash.; first-degree theft; booked and released.
Marc George Kozak, 63, Grants Pass, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, booked and released.
Jack Colin Norris, 28, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Adah One Hoey, 28, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Randy Daniel Michel; 40; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
DUII
Johnny Dean Miller, 40, Klamath Falls, booked and released.