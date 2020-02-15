Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday morning, there were 131 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Shayla Bree Ann Squires, 27, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Jeffery Joel Johnson, 37, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
Quanah Blackrain Gonzales-Skelton, 25, Klamath Falls, third-degree robbery, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Lisa Kay Kosten, 56, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
James Davis Kilburn, 27, Keno, probation violation, held without bail.
Alejandro Jacobo Garcia, 29, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Sarah Anne Hamilton, 29, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Josef Einar Brandsness, 34, Portland, booked and released.
Larina Melissa Foster; 33; Klamath Falls; DUII, aggravated harassment; held in lieu of $17,500 bail.
Assaults
Highway 66, 16800 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Beatty, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Heritage Court, 2400 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Vine Ave., 2100 block, assault reported Saturday morning.