Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 71 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kyle Adam Hayman; 29; Klamath Falls; second-degree kidnapping, two counts of strangulation and interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $135,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Cottage Ave., 4300 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Laverne Ave., 4700 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Emerald Street, 2700 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Guar Lane, 33200 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Lakeport Blvd., 3700 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Orchard Way, 2500 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Rocky Point Road, 25600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Patterson Street, 1300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Hummingbird Drive, 14000 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 39, MP 3, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Friday evening.
S 6th Street, 4400 block, vandalism reported Friday night.
Washburn Way, 1600 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 5600 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Crashes
Homedale Road/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
E Main Street, 500 block, hit and run reported Thursday evening.
Campus Drive/Dahlia Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 5200 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
97 N/Modoc Point Highway, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Southside Expressway/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
E Main Street, 500 bloc, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.