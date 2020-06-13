Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 62 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Rebecca Marie Charkins; 50; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Micah Ellyot Hatfield; 20; Klamath Falls; attempt to elude officers, reckless driving, recklessly endangering; booked and released.
Steven Ray Hyde; 51; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Caitlin Caidence May Fossen; 20; Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; probation violation; booked and released.
Adam Troy Douglas; 49; Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Ryan Patrick Lewis; 27; Klamath Falls; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree theft; booked and released.
Devin Michael Hilsabeck; 37; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bail.
Joel Lewis Townsend; 35, Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bail.
Bobbie Sue Kramer; 41; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mistreatment, two counts of fourth-degree assault; held in lieu of $10,000.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Orindale Road, 1900 block, assault reported Friday evening.
N 1st Street/Main Street, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Hager Way, 7200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
E Main Street, 900 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Division Street, 1000 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Delfatti Lane, 500 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Clinton Ave., 4000 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Manzanita Street, 138100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Fulton Street, 800 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Chantal Ave., 2600 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
N 9th Street, 700 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
E Main Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Crater Lake Parkway/Biehn Street, non-injury crash reported Thursday night.
W Chocktoot Street, 300 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2800 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 11, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 140 W, MP 40, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday night.
Homedale Road/Airway Drive, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Dairy, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Highway 140 E, 20900 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Silver Lake Road, MP 31, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Telephone Flat Road/Hwy. 97 N, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, hit and run reported Saturday afternoon.