Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 125 people in the Klamath County Jail.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Tyler Daniel Vaughan; Klamath Falls; two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of third-degree theft; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Christopher Michael Ross, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Edward John Velasco; Canby, Ore.; probation violation; held without bail.

Nathan Michael Williamson, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Billy Nevin Morrison, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Thomas Edward Hennings; probation violation, two counts of attempt to elude police, three counts of recklessly endangering, reckless driving, failure to preform duties of a driver, first-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $55,000 bail.

Edward Allen Ramey, Klamath Falls, six counts of first-degree encourage child sex abuse, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Caterina Marie Gile; Klamath Falls; two counts of failure to appear — bench warrant, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, first-degree criminal trespassing, three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Ricky Allen Kimbrel; Klamath Falls; two counts of probation violation, contempt of court, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal trespassing; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Michael Charles Mathieson; Sprague River; attempt to commit a crime, improper use of 911, two counts of resisting arrest, assault of a public safety officer, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Joseph Lashawn Crockett; Bourbonnais, Illinois; parole violation; held without bail.

Eric Jimenez, Merrill, online sexual corruption of a child, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

James Solar Kirk, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

Tags