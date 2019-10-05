Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 125 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Tyler Daniel Vaughan; Klamath Falls; two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of third-degree theft; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Christopher Michael Ross, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Edward John Velasco; Canby, Ore.; probation violation; held without bail.
Nathan Michael Williamson, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Billy Nevin Morrison, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Thomas Edward Hennings; probation violation, two counts of attempt to elude police, three counts of recklessly endangering, reckless driving, failure to preform duties of a driver, first-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $55,000 bail.
Edward Allen Ramey, Klamath Falls, six counts of first-degree encourage child sex abuse, held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Caterina Marie Gile; Klamath Falls; two counts of failure to appear — bench warrant, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, first-degree criminal trespassing, three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Ricky Allen Kimbrel; Klamath Falls; two counts of probation violation, contempt of court, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal trespassing; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Michael Charles Mathieson; Sprague River; attempt to commit a crime, improper use of 911, two counts of resisting arrest, assault of a public safety officer, third-degree theft; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Joseph Lashawn Crockett; Bourbonnais, Illinois; parole violation; held without bail.
Eric Jimenez, Merrill, online sexual corruption of a child, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
James Solar Kirk, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.