Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jeri Ann Lee, 48, Klamath Falls, four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Barbra Jean Bailey; 65; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon; booked and released.
Devin Michael Hilsabeck, 37, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Luis Antonio Lopez-Hernandez; fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
Cassie Marie Carlisle; 40; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.
Assaults
Greensprings Drive, 4400 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Shasta way, 3300 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Wall Street, 1700 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Castle Drive, 34600 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Main Street, 1600 block, burglary reported Thursday evening.
66/Kerns Swamp Road, vandalism reported Thursday night.
Randy Road, 6800 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Main Street, 1100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 3000 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Main Street, 1700 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Biehn Street, 2100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Buesing Road, 11600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Esplanade Ave., 1400 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday morning.
W Odell Lake Road, 27600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Radcliffe Ave., 2100 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Kann Springs Drive, 12200 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
E Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Rector Drive, 1000 block, burglary reported Friday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Bryant Williams Drive, 1400 block, theft reported Friday night.
Main Street, 1100 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Coronado Way, 3900 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Veterans Park, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Wade Circle, 1400 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Esplanade Ave., 1400 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Summers Lane, 3000 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
East Lake Ave., 3400 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Pine Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Saturday afternoon.
Easy Street, 29400 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
97 N/Shady Pine Road, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Sprague River Road, MP 15, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday evening.
Old Fort Road/Loma Linda Drive, non-injury crash reported Thursday evening.
Southside Bypass/Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3400 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Siskiyou Street, 1600 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 281, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 6, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Crater Lake Parkway, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Rocky Point Road, 28100 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 233, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday night.
Highway 140 E, MP 8, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.
Harland Drive/Homedale Road, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Ogden Street, 2000 block, hit and run reported Saturday morning.
Shasta Way/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.