Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 90 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Joel Whitney Utke; 44; Bonanza; unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, parole violation, menacing; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Jessica Ann Matea Guffee, 34, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, booked and released.
Hualani Rosalynn Horcajo, 18, Klamath Falls, first-degree criminal mischief, booked and released.
Tirena Ann Morris, 48, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jeffery Robert Scaggs, 36, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault/witness by a minor child, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Bryce Allen Stewart; 56; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, possession of controlled schedule 1 substance, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of heroin, delivery of a schedule 2 substance, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of heroin, two counts of false information to police officer, two counts of unlawful possession of fictitious ID, felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation, parole violation, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $290,000 bail.
Benjamin Christopher Sorenson, 38, Klamath Falls, felon in possession of a weapon, held without bail.
DUII
Deandra Leigh Foulon, 29, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
John Howard Stackpole, 55, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Antonio Rodriguez; 34; Klamath Falls; parole violation, DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; held in lieu of $22,500 block.
Assault
S 3rd Ave., 200 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Martin Street, 1200 block, assault reported Thursday night.
Flowers Lane, 500 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Academy Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Union Ave., 2400 block, vandalism reported Thursday night.
Crosby Ave., 4500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
McCartie Lane, 33800 block, theft reported Friday morning.
97 N, 138300 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Radcliffe Ave., 2400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 600 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Richmond Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 100 block, burglary reported Friday evening.
Darrow Ave., 2000 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Wocus Road, 5000 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
39/50, crash reported Thursday afternoon.
S 5th Street, 700 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Modoc Street/Oregon Ave., non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way/White Ave., non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 219, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Klamath Ave./S 5th Street, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
Main Street/S 12th Street, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.