Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 123 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Paul Jay Pokorney, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Nancy Marie Midwood, Klamath Falls, failure to appear, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Craig Jeffry Coombes, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Erik Daniel Kadin; Sweet Home, Ore.; two counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of first-degree sexual penetration with an object; held without bail.
Jonathan Darrell Jackson; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree assault; held in lieu of $140,000 bail.
DUII
Mark Anthony Marostica, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.