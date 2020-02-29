Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 148 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Tyson Earl Porter, 32, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Daniel James Lee, 30, Bonanza, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Christopher James Luttrell, 25, Bonanza, probation violation, booked and released.
Christian Rogelio Pena, 28, Klamath Falls, probation violation, booked and released.
Joshua Thomas Morris, 28, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.
David Bruce Lindgren, 31, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Natasha Dee Steward, 33, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Robert Lee Jerde, 54, Klamath Falls, unlawful manufacturing of marijuana, booked and released.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, 27, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Andrew James, 19, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Dimitri Sylvanus Alcazar-Hagen; 26; Portland; unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Hugo Alberto Aguilera; 27; Sacramento; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Agustin Gabriel Ribota; 35; Sacramento; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Fred Arthur Charley, 41, Warm Springs, first-degree criminal mischief, held in lieu of $12,000 bail.
Jason Sotero Gascon; 39; Klamath Falls; two counts of attempt to commit crime, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
DUII
Dylen Shawn Marks, 21, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.