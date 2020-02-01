Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 131 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Brady Alan Smith; 32; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, first degree assault; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Christopher Don Carson, 35, Merrill, parole violation, held without bail.
Angela Marie Richey, 34, Klamath Falls, tampering with drug records, booked and released.
Jennifer Lynn Thompson, 42, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear- bench warrant, booked and released.
Branden Lee Mollett; 38; Klamath Falls; parole violation, felony failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, 27, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Buck Daniel Moore, 44, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Jared Ira Nanneman, 42, Klamath Falls, two counts of first-degree encourage child sex abuse, booked and released.
Rosemary Anne Cundall, 23, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Rachel Maria Real; 39; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine; booked and released.
William Wayne Chubb, 44, Klamath Falls, criminal nonsupport, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Levi Jacob Garrison; 29; Klamath Falls; supplying contraband, alter identification of firearms, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, menacing; held in lieu of $27,500 bail.
DUII
James Louis Fletcher, 50, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Assaults
Oak Ave., 800 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.
Mitchell Street, 1600 block, assault reported Saturday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Swisher Road, 15700 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Thursday night.
Oak Ave., 800 block, theft reported Thursday night.
Washburn Way, 3400 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Joe Wright Road, 1400 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
S Chiloquin Road, 36900 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
American Ave., 5500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Cottage Ave., 5200 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Friday evening.
N 12th Street, 500 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
E Main Street, 300 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
Avalon Street, 1300 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 5500 block, hit and run reported Thursday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway/Shasta Way, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Friday morning.
Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 34, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive/Emerald Street, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Highway 58, MP 64, non-injury crash reported Friday night.
Riverside Drive/Lindley Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday afternoon.
Main Street/N 2nd Street, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.
50/Adams Point Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday afternoon.