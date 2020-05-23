Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ronald Anthony White; 33; Klamath Falls; third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Matthew David Fugitt; 23; Dallas, Texas; six counts of attempt to commit a crime; held without bail.
Joel Lois Townsend, 35, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Adrienna Deana Solomon; 46; no location listed; second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Bradley Allen Hansen, 29, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
66, 16800 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Autumn Ave., 2400 block, assault reported Friday morning.
Main Street/N 10th Street, assault reported Friday evening.
Fir Street, 500 block, assault reported Saturday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Garden Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Riverside Drive, 500 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Main Street, 1200 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
Tingley Lane, 1100 block, burglary reported Thursday evening.
E Main Street, 600 block, burglary reported Thursday evening.
N 8th Street, 200 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Dahlia Street, 2500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Homedale Road, 5100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Wiard Street, 1500 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Bartlett Ave., 5600 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Main Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
White Ave., 2500 block, burglary reported Friday afternoon.
Hwy. 97 N, 5200 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
High Street, 600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 5100 block, theft reported Friday evening.
S 6th Street, 3000 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Douglas Ave., 4200 block, vandalism reported Friday evening.
Andrew Drive, 7500 block, vandalism reported Friday evening.
Bisbee Street, 3200 block, burglary reported Friday evening.
McGuire Ave., 10300 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Clinton Ave., 4800 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Airway Drive, 6900 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Lincoln Street, 100 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Homedale Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, non-injury crash reported Thursday afternoon.
Bliss Road, MP 12, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Thursday afternoon.
Darwin Place/Bartlett Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Wocus Road/Hwy. 97 N, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Hwy. 138, MP 89, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Hwy. 97 N, 109400 block, hit and run reported Friday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Hwy. 140 W, MP 60, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday morning.
Shasta Way/Gary Street, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Hwy. 140 W, MP 61, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Washburn Way, 2200 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday afternoon.