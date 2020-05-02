Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jeffery Jack Willett; 32; Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
Anthony David Mears, 31, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Devin Michael Hilsabeck; 37; Klamath Falls; parole violation, probation violation; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Prescott Street, 700 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Cortez Street, 3000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Portland Street, 1600 block, vandalism reported Thursday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 600 block, burglary reported Thursday evening.
Washburn Way, 800 block, vandalism reported Thursday night.
Schiesel Ave., 5500 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Burgdorf Road, 5700 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Donald Street, 400 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Flamingo Drive, 6100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Hwy. 66, 16800 block, burglary reported Friday evening.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Friday evening.
Adams Street, 400 block, theft reported Saturday morning.
Klamath Ave., 1300 block, burglary reported Saturday morning.
N 9th Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
E Main Street, 300 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
Homedale Road/Cross Road, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 5800 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
N Laguna Street/Main Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
S Broad Street, 300 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
N 8th Street, 200 block, hit and run reported Friday night.
Summers Lane, 4200 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road/140 E, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Saturday morning.