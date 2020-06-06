Klamath County Jail
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 70 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christopher Loy Barnes, 29, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Harlan Drive, 6400 block, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
39/Cross Road, assault reported Thursday afternoon.
Union Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Radcliffe Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Thursday evening.
Main Street, 010 block, assault reported Friday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S Chiloquin Road, 35800 block, burglary reported Thursday afternoon.
Klamath Ave., 800 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Gary Street, 2000 block, theft reported Thursday afternoon.
Melrose Street, 1800 block, theft reported Thursday evening.
E 2nd Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Thursday evening.
Sprague River Road, 14300 block, burglary reported Friday morning.
Martin Street, 200 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Anderson Ave., 3300 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Stukel Street, 2100 block, theft reported Friday morning.
Shasta Way, 2300 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, vandalism reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
N 8th Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Friday afternoon.
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Goldeneye Lane, 31100 block, theft reported Friday afternoon.
Crest Street, 2600 block, vandalism reported Saturday morning.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 7100 block, burglary reported Saturday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
97 N, 5300 block, theft reported Saturday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 3400 block, hit and run reported Thursday night.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, non-injury crash reported Friday morning.
Washburn Way, 2900 block, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Southside Expressway/Tingley Lane, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Crescent Cutoff Road, MP 10, non-injury crash reported Friday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 14, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
Main Street, 1100 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2900 block, hit and run reported Friday afternoon.
70/Bliss Road, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Friday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, non-injury crash reported Friday evening.
Madison Street, 3300 block, hit and run reported Friday night.
39, 20500 block, non-injury crash reported Saturday morning.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, hit and run reported Saturday morning.